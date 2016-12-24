Santa teams up with Nash County Sheriff to help those in need

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Nash County Sheriff’s Office gave back to the community on Christmas Eve by holding their inaugural “A Sheriff’s Christmas” event.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office stopped at six houses giving gifts to 24 people. Of those receiving gifts, 14 were children and there were more than 20 free meals given out.

Each family also received a $100 gift card thanks to members of the sheriff’s office and local businesses.

“Oh, it means a lot. I don’t have anything much. It’s really a blessing,” Nashville native Willie Marie Taylor said.

Isabella Bullock and her four grandchildren were one of the stops in Rocky Mount.

“This is the first time something like this has ever happened. When I heard the noise coming down the street. All of this noise everyone is going to be looking at my house,” Bullock said.

Whitakers native Roslyn Spivey takes care of five children and was in need of food and clothing this Christmas.

“I work. I’m a single mom, so it is hard. This helps out a lot. A whole lot. And I thank ya so much,” Spivey said.