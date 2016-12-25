Christmas babies born into Fayetteville police and military families

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Santa delivered a lot of gifts Christmas Day and some of the most memorable gifts arrived at the hospital.

At Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Cumberland County two Christmas babies were born to two families.

Being in the hospital on Christmas Day could certainly be a dreadful experience for many, both for at least two families, the day was incredible.

Among the newborns delivered on Christmas Day in Fayetteville were babies to a military family and a police family.

Nestled in his mother’s arms andgrabbing his father’s finger on Christmas afternoon is baby Elijah Malik Edmonds.

He was born at 7:55 a.m. with a weight of 7 pounds.

“He’s here, he’s crying. It’s just like oh my goodness…then on Christmas, which everyone calls Jesus’ birthday, like I got a double blessing,” said new mom, Janessa Edmonds.

Baby Elijah is the couple’s first child and both parents call it a surreal experience.

The father, Daniel Edmonds, is a Fayetteville Police Officer.

Edmonds says his son will bring their family tremendous joy.

“We had a lot of hardship this month, people in our family have gotten ill and everybody said the same thing, they were like ‘nothing’s gonna stop me from seeing this baby’,” said dad, Daniel Edmonds.

And right down the hall, another Christmas newborn was held in his mother’s arms.

Baby Matthew Lee Perovich was born at 1:42 a.m., weighing 8 lbs 12 ounces.

“Oh yes, it was rough, he took a toll on me, his baby sister was a lot easier,” said Matthew’s mom, Renee Perovich.

Renee Perovich, a military wife, says baby Matthew came a little later than expected but she calls him perfect.

And already, there are plans to celebrate his birthday and Christmas separately.

The couple says they have a lot to be grateful for.

“We have all our family out right now and it’s kinda like the icing on the cake,” Renee Perovich said.

Doctors say both babies and mothers are doing well and are expected to go home on Monday.