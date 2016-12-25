Hundreds help others during 11th annual Mitzvah Day in the Triangle

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Jewish Federation of Durham-Chapel Hill held their 11th annual Mitzvah Day – an outreach event on Christmas.

More than 500 people came together Sunday for the event, which is named for the Hebrew word for “good deed.”

Volunteers helped at 30 different projects sites around Durham and Orange counties.

“One of the Jewish values that we really inspire our programming around is called Tikkun olam, which means taking care of the world and repairing the world. So we feel like today is a perfect day for us to give back to the broader Durham-Chapel Hill community,” said Jill Madsen, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Durham-Chapel Hill.

Volunteers helped plant trees, clean up local parks, make dog toys for the Humane Society and create blankets for the homeless.

“Mitzvah is a good deed. Doing something for someone else is a good deed. In teaching, that’s what I want my children to know and that’s why I am here,” said Linda Bradley, a volunteer at Mitzvah Day.

Emily Young and her family have volunteered on Mitzvah Day for seven straight years.

Although the Young family does not celebrate Christmas, they are proud to make an impact for people who do.

“It’s become a tradition now to come on Christmas Day and help prepare and serve food for those who need it. We feel lucky to be able to do it,” Young said