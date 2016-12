MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)— A fire at a local hotel forced tenants to be evacuated early Christmas morning.

The fire broke out at the Days Inn at 1000 Airport Blvd. about 7:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived, black smoke was coming from the building. Hotel tenants were quickly evacuated as the fire was brought under control. There were no reported injuries.

Damage to the side of the building, and at least one of the rooms, was clearly visible. The cause of the fire is under investigation.