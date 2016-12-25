Man charged in connection with deaths of 2 NC teen brothers

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 23-year-old man in connection with the May 2016 homicide of two brothers.

Steven McCarty was first identified as a person of interest in the deaths of Deandre Gilbert, 19, and his brother, Tyler Gilbert, 16.

McCarty was initially arrested on a probation violation about a week after the Gilbert brothers were found dead.

McCarty was again arrested by deputies for a probation violation on December 2. He was then released.

Major Chris Thomas said McCarty was then charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony burning of personal property, felony conspiracy, and obstruction of justice, in connection to the double homicide.

The Gilbert brothers were found in the woods off Hardy Graham Road in Maple Hill on May 18. Deandre’s 2002 Hyundai was found nearby in the woods — completely burned.

The autopsy report for Deandre Gilbert shows he died of a gunshot wound to the head as did his younger brother, Tyler.

The autopsy report describes how Deandre’s body was found in the woods just outside of Maple Hill, wrapped in two comforters with a measuring tape tied in a bow around his waist.

His brother Tyler’s body was found a short distance away. Tyler was a student at OCLC – Onslow County Learning Center.

The report said Deandre Gilbert was shot from the back of the head on the right side.

Both were last seen in Jacksonville and officials said soon after they were found that it’s unknown why they were in Maple Hill. It’s believed that both boys could’ve been dead for a few days. Deandre’s birthday was a few days before he went missing.

The brothers were reported missing on May 15 by family members.

McCarty is being held under a $150,000 bond. His first court appearance is Wednesday.