Massive fire breaks out at former chicken houses in Moore County

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters from nine departments and the North Carolina Forest Service responded Christmas afternoon to a massive fire at two former chicken houses in Moore County.

The incident started at the buildings, which were behind a home, around 2:20 p.m. at 507 Murdocksville Road, which is just outside of Carthage.

Firefighters arrived to find two former chicken houses that had been converted into storage buildings heavily involved in fire, The Aberdeen Times reported.

There was an explosion in one building when one of several stored oxygen bottles was exposed to the fire.

The combined fires were so large that the smoke could be seen about 13 miles away in Aberdeen along NC Highway 5.

One of the buildings was destroyed in the blaze. Firefighters were able to stop the blaze in the second building, however the structure and its contents were heavily damaged by fire, smoke and water.

A plow with the N.C. Forest Service was brought in to dig a line between the fire and woods to prevent the large blaze from spreading.

Residents of the nearby home were evacuated to the front yard where they waited in chairs wrapped in blankets as the firefighters worked.

There were no injuries reported.

Emergency units remained on the scene several hours to extinguishing the blaze.

Murdocksville Road was temporarily closed to traffic in both directions.

Responding to the fire were units with Carthage Fire and Rescue, Eastwood Fire Department, Seven Lakes Fire Department, Eagle Springs Fire Department, Whispering Pines Fire and Rescue, Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue, Southern Pines Fire and Rescue, Pinehurst Fire Department, N.C. State Forest Service, Moore County EMS, Moore County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Moore County Sheriff’s Department.