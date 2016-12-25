Officials identify 4 killed in Wilson County shooting

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson County authorities on Sunday evening identified the four people who died in a shooting over the Christmas weekend.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 2200 block of Banks Lane East just east of Wilson, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said in an email.

“Deputies arrived on scene and were met by a family member who had located the victims,” deputies said.

All four victims lived at the home. They were identified by deputies as Tammy Lynette Pearce, 54, Paul Shane Pearce, 28, Selby Gene Outland, 47, and Dominique Nicole Privette, 23.

A person close to Outland told CBS North Carolina that Selby Outland was in a relationship with Tammy Pearce, who was the mother of Paul Pearce, who was in a relationship with Dominique Privette.

The shooting appears to have happened late Friday night or early Saturday morning, deputies said Sunday evening.

“We believe that this is an isolated incident and motive has not been determined at this time,” deputies said. “We are still conducting interviews and following up on investigative leads.”

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information should contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 252-237-2118.