11-year-old girl airlifted, 3 others injured in NC crash

WBTV
FAITH, N.C. (WBTV) — Four people, including two children, were injured in a crash in Rowan County Monday.

The two-vehicle wreck happened just after 4 p.m. on Old Concord Road near Glover Road. Officials at the scene said two adults and two children were injured in the crash.

One of the children, an 11-year-old girl who reportedly suffered very serious injuries, was airlifted to Charlotte. The other child and the two adults injured were taken to a local hospital.

No names or other ages have been released.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

