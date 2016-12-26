11-year-old girl airlifted, 3 others injured in NC crash

FAITH, N.C. (WBTV) — Four people, including two children, were injured in a crash in Rowan County Monday.

The two-vehicle wreck happened just after 4 p.m. on Old Concord Road near Glover Road. Officials at the scene said two adults and two children were injured in the crash.

One of the children, an 11-year-old girl who reportedly suffered very serious injuries, was airlifted to Charlotte. The other child and the two adults injured were taken to a local hospital.

No names or other ages have been released.

Investigators have not said what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.