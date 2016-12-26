11-year-old girl dies in SC hunting incident, officials say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – An 11-year-old girl has died after a hunting accident in Georgetown County Monday morning.

Captain Robert McCullough with the SC Department of Natural Resources says officials are investigating after they received a call around noon Monday about a fatal incident that happened at Mount Pleasant Plantation, a rural area of Georgetown County.

McCullough says the child was the only person involved in the incident and the S.C. DNR is unable to release any more details at this time.