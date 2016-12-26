2 escape as NC county’s transit van bursts into flames

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Two men are recovering after a Lenoir County transit van went up in flames on Monday afternoon.

Kinston Fire and Rescue responded to a call just before noon and found the vehicle engulfed in flames.

Two men were in the van when the fire started. They said they smelled smoke and tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher but it was too late.

Michael Harris was on his way back from dialysis.  He said he’s happy to be safe, but it was a close call.

“I’m weak, my back hurts, you know, head hurts, my blood pressure is up, but I’m okay. At least, I hope I’m okay,” he said.

Paramedics checked him and the driver out and cleared them.

All of Harris’ medications were burned in the accident. He now must buy new ones because he takes them daily.

