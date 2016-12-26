80 bicycles slated for needy children stolen on Christmas in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County group that gives toys to less fortunate children had 80 bicycles stolen on Christmas Day.

The bicycles were going to be delivered on New Year’s Day to children in Robbins by Operation Santa Claus, according to The Aberdeen Times.

The bicycles were on a large trailer in Southern Pines when they were stolen, the group said.

The organization is accepting donations to make up for the theft.

Those wanting to help can contact Earl Wright at 910- 639-9506 or at 291 South Mechanic Street in Southern Pines.

