About 50 homes evacuated after cache of dynamite found in Goldsboro building

The scene where the dynamite was found. Photo by Michael Bernard/CBS North Carolina.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have cordoned off a storage building and set up a perimeter around the area after dynamite was discovered Monday, Wayne County authorities said.

The cache of dynamite was discovered around noon Monday in a storage building on Herring Road in Goldsboro.

Authorities say the new owner of the Herring Mill property was cleaning out the building and found the explosives.

The Wayne County director of emergency management said that two cases of dynamite were found. One case was sweating, meaning it was unstable, officials said.

County officials then called in a special unit from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base to handle the explosives.

The Seymour Johnson specialists have set up an area in a field to detonate the explosives by 6 p.m.

Officials have evacuated about 50 homes nearby and U.S. Highway 13 is blocked at Herring Road in Goldsboro.

US Hwy 13 blocked at Herring Road in Goldsboro. Photo by Amy Cutler/CBS North Carolina.

