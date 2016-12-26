Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville evacuated after report of shots fired

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville was evacuated and closed after an incident on Monday afternoon, a mall worker told CBS North Carolina.

A witness told CBS North Carolina that he saw a man pull out a gun in the food court area of the mall just before 5 p.m. The witness then heard two gunshots.

The Fayetteville Observer reported that there was a report of shots fired in the mall area just before 5 p.m.

The newspaper posted Twitter video that showed gridlock in the parking lot as shoppers tried to leave the mall area on Monday evening.