Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville evacuated after report of shots fired

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville was evacuated and closed after an incident on Monday afternoon, a mall worker told CBS North Carolina.

A witness told CBS North Carolina that he saw a man pull out a gun in the food court area of the mall just before 5 p.m.  The witness then heard two gunshots.

The Fayetteville Observer reported that there was a report of shots fired in the mall area just before 5 p.m.

The newspaper posted Twitter video that showed gridlock in the parking lot as shoppers tried to leave the mall area on Monday evening.

