Kwanzaa celebrations kick off in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham kicked off its Kwanzaa celebration Monday at the Hayti Heritage Center.

During the celebration, which lasts until New Year’s Day, several vendors are selling jewelry and clothes of African culture.

There will also be movie screenings and performances.

The organizer of the event says this gives everyone in the Bull City a chance to learn more about African culture.

“I spend a lot of time traveling out of town and performing for school children who may have never heard of Africa before, very unfamiliar with African traditions,” said Aya Shabu. “So I get to do this, perform, promote, elevate, celebrate with my community.”

For more information about the events during the Kwanzaa celebration, visit www.tmoar.com

