Man found dead inside Durham home, death investigation underway

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a man was found dead Monday morning inside a home.

Police were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Hale Street and upon arrival, officers located a dead male inside a home.

A death investigation is now underway, police said.

No further information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.