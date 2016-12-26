Officials: NC man wanted on rape, kidnapping charges has ties to Durham, Orange counties

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Kevin Glenn Carter.

Carter is a 52-year old white male and a resident of Hampstead. He is wanted on charges of first-degree kidnapping and first-degree rape of a Topsail Beach woman. It occurred Dec. 22 or Dec. 23.

Detectives with the Topsail Beach Police Department and Pender County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after the woman reported being kidnapped from her home in Topsail Beach by Kevin Carter. The woman said Cater took her against her will to another location in Hampstead where he raped her. She reported being held for several hours until she was released Thursday night.

Kevin Glenn Carter drives a gold 2002 Chevrolet K-15 Suburban with North Carolina registration PAK-3810. The vehicle has several “Fish Bone” stickers in the back glass.

Carter has relatives in the Durham, Efland and Mebane area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kevin Glenn Carter is asked to notify the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.