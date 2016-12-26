SC teen drowns while surfing near Myrtle Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Crews are investigating after a surfer drowned early Monday morning in Surfside Beach.

Surfside Beach Fire Rescue Captain Prentice Williams says the Surfside Beach Fire Rescue was called to 1417 South Ocean Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

Williams says the victim was in the water alone and two physicians who were staying in a nearby condo were able to pull the surfer out of the ocean.

Horry Country Coroner Robert Edge identified the victim as 17-year-old Aidan Keahi Thomas Mendoza of Surfside Beach.

The boy’s cause of death was ruled accidental drowning.