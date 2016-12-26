SC teen mom found safe nearly a month after being reported missing

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The young mom who went missing for about a month has been found and is safe, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Haleigh Brianna Grogan, 19, was found on Christmas Eve.

She was seen walking with an unidentified man on Elberton Highway, toward Iva, according to the sheriff’s office.

She did not need medical attention, authorities said.

They say Grogan didn’t know that she was listed as a missing person.

Grogan’s mom posted on Facebook that they could now enjoy Christmas because Haleigh was home.

She also thanked everyone for looking and praying for her daughter.