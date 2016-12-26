SC teen mom found safe nearly a month after being reported missing

WSPA logo By Published: Updated:

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The young mom who went missing for about a month has been found and is safe, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: SC deputies search for missing teen mom

hannah-brianna
CLICK FOR LARGER PHOTOS OF HALEIGH BRIANNA

Haleigh Brianna Grogan, 19, was found on Christmas Eve.

She was seen walking with an unidentified man on Elberton Highway, toward Iva, according to the sheriff’s office.

She did not need medical attention, authorities said.

They say Grogan didn’t know that she was listed as a missing person.

Grogan’s mom posted on Facebook that they could now enjoy Christmas because Haleigh was home.

She also thanked everyone for looking and praying for her daughter.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s