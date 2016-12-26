Shoppers flood Triangle malls in search of post-Christmas deals

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Christmas may be over, but the holiday shopping rush is showing no signs of slowing down.

Area malls and stores were very busy on Monday with shoppers looking for after Christmas deals.

Durham Resident Valerie Warren told her 15-year-old daughter, Jazmine Warren, “The best deals are always after Christmas.”

The Warrens were shopping Monday at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh. Jazmine was using the money she received at Christmas.

CBS North Carolina found several families where teens were using their Christmas gift money to go shopping for that perfect present the day after Christmas.

“If my parents tried to buy me clothes or something, there’s a pretty good chance I’d have a different thing in mind than what they got me,” said Abbey Fordham, a 16-year-old also shopping at Crabtree.

“Give them cash,” said Loletha Cassie, who was shopping with her daughter, Kamiya Dixon, 19. “They get what they want. Less stress. No drama.”

With that new Christmas cash, stores want to make sure people know where to use it.

“We have a BOGO sale on all of our leftover individual holiday items and 50 percent off certain bulk items with the handmade soaps and everything,” said Rhiannon Page, floor leader at Lush, a handmade cosmetics store at Crabtree Valley Mall.

At Affordable Chic on Lynn Road in Raleigh, a store that has home décor and gifts, the owner says it’s stories like that give the smaller shops an advantage over the bigger chains.

“We don’t need people with unanswered questions,” said Sallie Jackson, store owner. “We need to make them happy.”

So even if mom and dad’s gifts aren’t a hit, the families we spoke with today say spending time together is the best present of all.

“I love being with my family,” said James Whitted from Fayetteville. “I enjoy being with my family in an outing atmosphere.”