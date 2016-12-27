‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in Md. murder spotted in NC, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities say that a teen wanted in the death of at least one other Maryland teen has been seen in Fayetteville where he has family.

Dante Terrell Garrison, 18, is sought in connection with the killings of Kabrien Clark, 18, and Isaiah Davis, 19, who were found dead Nov. 7 in Baltimore County, Maryland, officials said.

A first-degree murder warrant is already pending against Garrison, Fayetteville Police said in an email.

Garrison’s family is believed to live in the Bonne Doone neighborhood of Fayetteville, police said.

Authorities added that Garrison has been in the Fayetteville area after the killings.

Police said he is wanted in the Nov. 10 theft from a donation jar at the J&J Fast Mart at 5001 Bragg Boulevard.

“Garrison is considered to be armed and dangerous, so please use caution if you encounter him,” police said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Garrison is asked to contact Sgt R.Woolard with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-0116 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).

