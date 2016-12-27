As a divisive year ends, a look ahead at NC politics in 2017

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — There are just a few days left in 2016 which many agree has been a very divisive year for North Carolina politics.

Early in 2017, state lawmakers will be back in Raleigh for the start of their regular session.

Some Democrats and Republicans have publicly questioned whether they trust the other party.

Meredith College Political Science Professor David McLennan talks about lawmakers can work together.

“It’s going to take leadership from both sides making an extra special effort to talk about what they’re planning, particularly the Republicans talking to Democrats. The governor, new governor, is going to have to make some appearances and talk to the leadership,” McLennan said.

Republican lawmakers will have super-majorities in both the House and Senate, which could overturn a veto from Democratic Governor-elect Roy Cooper.