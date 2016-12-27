Atlanta rapper shot at least 10 times previously gets shot again, this time in a Waffle House

ATLANTA (CBS News) – An aspiring rapper in Atlanta who has apparently been shot on multiple occasions was shot in the chest in a Waffle House early Tuesday morning, and the suspect or suspects are at large, according to police.

CBS Atlanta affiliate WGCL reports Yung Mazi is recovering after being shot inside the Piedmont Road Waffle House in Atlanta at about 4 a.m.

Police said Mazi entered the restaurant and was about to order when he was shot.

He is reportedly recovering from the shooting.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.

A description of the suspect or suspects was not immediately available.

In an interview with DJ Smallz Eyes published to YouTube in June, Young Mazi said he has been shot 10 times, although it’s not clear if that was all at once or during multiple instances. He said he had named a recent mixtape “Physical Therapy” because he worked on it recovering from the need to use a wheelchair to get around after getting shot.

He said in the interview that he “keeps getting shot” in part due to his skin tone, the fact that “some people don’t like real dudes,” as well as the expensive accessories he wears.

“I might walk around with a quarter-million-dollars-worth of jewelry on,” Mazi said in the interview.

(WARNING: The below video contains strong language that some readers may find offensive.)

According to his website, Mazi was raised a devout Muslim, and is a father.

In one passage in his website’s biography, Mazi indicated he’s been shot on multiple occasions in his life.

The biography states: “He was shot five times—one bullet hitting him in the head and leaving him temporarily brain damaged, almost ending his life. ‘When the bullet hit me in the head,’ Mazi recollects, ‘it greatly affected me. I had to learn how to read, write, and speak all over again. I’m still not 100% right. I tried doing my daughter’s elementary school homework and it was hard. I couldn’t count money. My brother had to send text messages for me from my phone. It was deep.’”