Driver shoots self following vehicle pursuit through Mebane, police say

MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver was found suffering from what’s believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound following a police chase that ended in Mebane, the Mebane Police Department said.

The chase and crash occurred just after 8 p.m. when a Mebane officer saw a vehicle that matched the description of another vehicle the Orange County Sheriff’s Office was looking for in connection with a shooting incident that occurred earlier on Monday.

The police officer got behind the vehicle and confirmed that it was the one that the sheriff’s office was looking for by running the license plate, police said. The officer then continued to follow the vehicle until other units could respond to the area to assist. Once the other officers arrived, an attempt to conduct a traffic stop was made, but was unsuccessful.

Police said that once officers activated their lights and sirens, the driver of the suspect vehicle began to flee. The vehicle went from S. Third Street at Holt Street to S. Fifth Street and eventually on to Mebane Oaks Road in Alamance County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called in to assist in the pursuit and eventually took it over.

Stop sticks were deployed twice during the chase, police said. The strips worked both times they were used, but the vehicle was able to continue driving even with deflated tires.

The pursuit eventually made its way back into Mebane on S. Fifth Street (N.C. Highway 119 South). As the vehicle approached the 1200 block of S. Fifth Street, the vehicle ran off the road and into the yard of 1228 S. Fifth St. The vehicle then continued on into the woods and slammed into a tree.

Officers approached the vehicle and discovered that the driver was suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The driver was taken to Duke University Medical Center for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

A firearm was found in the passenger area of the vehicle, but authorities don’t know at what point the driver shot themselves during the chase, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and the name of the driver is being withheld.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031 or the Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.