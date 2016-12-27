FEMA holding NC events offering repair, rebuilding advice following Hurricane Matthew

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – If you need any tips on rebuilding after Hurricane Matthew, FEMA will be offering repairs and rebuilding advice at numerous home improvement stores in four counties this week.

FEMA specialists will be available from Tuesday through Friday at stores in Cumberland, Craven, Pasquotank, and Harnett counties for those who need tips on rebuilding or want information on preventing damage in future storms.

The locations of these events are as followsL

Cumberland County – Ace Hardware, 3800 S. Main St., Hope Mills

Craven County – Guy C. Lee Building Materials, Highway 17, New Bern

Pasquotank County – Builder’s Discount, Big Daddy Parkway, Elizabeth City

Harnett County – Lowe’s Home Improvement, E. Jackson Boulevard, Erwin

The events are being held from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. the Cumberland, Craven and Pasquotank counties locations. The specialists will be at Lowe’s from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.