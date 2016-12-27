Fight between teen girls may have sparked Fayetteville mall evacuation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Frantic 911 calls about shots fired sent dozens of police officers to Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall on the day after Christmas.

The incident late Monday afternoon caused a ruckus as mall patrons rushed to evacuate and the mall closed early for the day.

Police say there was not an active shooter at the mall, where a fight among high school students in food court sparked trouble.

On Tuesday, more police were on hand to ensure a safe shopping experience.

“Bath and Body Works at the Cross Creek Mall, there’s a shooter in the store,” one 911 call said.

One person suffered a medical issue while fleeing the mall, which was quickly surrounded by emergency vehicles.

“I don’t know what I heard, I heard ‘pop pop pop.’ But, I don’t know what it was, it sounded like gun shots, but we don’t know,” another 911 caller said.

Police say a fight inside the mall, which was posted as a video on Facebook, might have caused the uproar.

The video shows a large crowd surrounding a brawl, which police confirmed was between high school aged girls. At least two people tried to intervene during the fight, according to the video.

In the video, another group of people can be seen on the floor nearby – also apparently in a fight. A mall security officer appeared to be in the video.

Officers arrived on location within minutes and the mall was evacuated.

Police say there’s no evidence that gun shots were fired.

Salema Oratokhai was at the mall during the commotion.

“While we were waiting for our food, they told everybody to hit the ground, so I put my kids under the table and (the) SWAT team came in,” said Oratokhai.

She returned Tuesday to get a refund for the food she didn’t receive.

Mall management says there will now be an increased police presence at Cross Creek for the rest of the week.

Mall management also says they are enforcing their Youth Escort Policy which starts at 5 p.m. Tuesday and lasts until December 32.

Anyone under the age of 18 in the mall must be accompanied by a parent or guardian over the age of 21.