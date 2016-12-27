Fort Bragg paratrooper found dead while on leave in Asheville

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Asheville police are investigating after an 82nd Airborne Paratrooper was found dead while on leave from Fort Bragg on Dec. 23.

Spc. Naeciwat R. Latender, 21, of Neopit, Wisconsin, was an infantryman assigned to C Troop, 5th Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Army officials said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Authorities have not said whether or not foul play is suspected.

“Spc. Naeciwat Latender was a phenomenal Paratrooper who had a large impact on his troop and squadron,” said Lt. Col. Scott Pence, commander of the 5th Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, the “Panther Recon” squadron. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during what must be a tragic holiday season.”

Latender joined the Army in June 2014, officials said. He was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in October 2014.

“Spc. Latender was a valued member of the team who served honorably with Panther Recon as a sniper and spotter in Iraq in 2015,” Pence said.

Latender’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War On Terror Expeditionary Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, the Overseas Service Ribbon and the Parachutist Badge.