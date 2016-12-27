Group devastated after 80 bikes for needy children are stolen in Moore County

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The founder of Project Santa in Southern Pines is devastated by the theft of at least 80 bicycles that he had worked all year to fix up to give to needy kids next week.

The bikes were stolen late Christmas Day while they were stored in a trailer parked in a Southern Pines shopping mall.

Earlier on Christmas Day, needy children were given some of the bicycles in that store parking lot.

Earl Wright of Project Santa says the thieves broke into the trailer and pulled at least 80 reconditioned bikes from the trailer so they could reach newer 80 or so bikes which were stored deeper inside.

He says some of the reconditioned bikes discarded by thieves were broken and damaged during the theft and will have to be repaired before January 1, which is just days away.

As a result, Wright says, he and volunteers will now have to scramble to have 100 bikes ready to give away to kids on New Year’s Day in the community of Robbins.

The annual giveaways in Southern Pines on Christmas Day and Robbins on New Year’s Day have been part of Wright’s life for the last 21 years.

He spends 51 weeks a year working all alone at night to repair bikes for the holiday season in his donated warehouse space that is his own personal North Pole workshop.

Scores of bikes were given away Christmas Day in Southern Pines and the rest were being saved for giveaway to children in Robbins on New Year’s Day.

Wright says the bikes that were damaged by the thieves and left behind have now been taken back to donated warehouse space in Aberdeen and will be repaired a second time before they are given to needy kids.

As word spread about what happened some in the community donated new bikes to help with the gifting effort.

If you want to help contact Project Santa at 910-639-9506