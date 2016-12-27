Home of Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy destroyed in Christmas Eve fire

LINDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — The home of a Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy was destroyed in a fire on Christmas Eve.

The home was destroyed while the couple were on vacation (Nate Rodgers/CBS North Carolina)

Neighbors identified the homeowners as Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Martin and his wife Miriam.

Neighbors said the fire started around 1:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve at the home on the 9500 block of Big Bay Road in Linden.

Neighbors said the Martin’s were away, vacationing in Myrtle Beach. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Martin’s neighbors have set up a GoFundMe account on their behalf.

 

