Man beaten with firewood after breaking into Raleigh woman’s apartment, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and woman were arrested in separate, but somewhat connected cases involving breaking and entering and domestic violence in Raleigh on Monday, police said.

Raleigh police said that Matthew Bergstedt, 27, of Youngsville, kicked in the back door of an apartment located at 6125 Shanda Drive and was then hit with a piece of firewood by a man inside the apartment. Bergstedt then fled and broke into a vacant apartment nearby.

Police said that the suspect had been in a relationship with a woman who lived in the apartment and it wasn’t a random act.

In the second case, Amanda Dean Sauls, 27, of 6125 Shanda Drive, was also arrested Monday.

Sauls is accused of hitting her boyfriend and a member of his family and then kicking a Raleigh police officer who responded to the initial domestic assault call.

During the investigation of the domestic assault, officers learned of an earlier breaking and entering at the apartment involving Bergstedt – that’s when police located and arrested him.

Bergstedt faces one charge of breaking and entering and one charge of attempted breaking and entering. The attempted breaking and entering charge stems from the original break-in where he was hit in the face with firewood and fled.

Sauls was charged with one count of simple assault and one count of assault on a government official/employee.