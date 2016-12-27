NC mom found dead, teen daughter tied up for days; man charged

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) — A man was charged with murder and kidnapping after a woman was found dead inside her Iredell County home Monday morning.

When Iredell deputies responded to a welfare check around 7:30 a.m., they found a woman, later identified as 46-year-old Robin Denman, dead and a 14-year-old who said she’d been tied up for days.

According to deputies, Denman knew the man that is now charged in her killing, 47-year-old Gary Stephen Love.

Deputies made the trip to Cool Springs Road in Statesville after the 14-year-old texted a friend saying she needed help.

When deputies arrived they talked to Love and asked about the whereabouts of Denman and her daughter. Love reportedly told them the two were at a funeral. Deputies said Love then ran from the house but was found, and taken into custody.

Deputies say they looked through the house and found Denman’s body “concealed” inside.

While deputies were investigating, Denman’s 14-year-old daughter was found, described as being “hysterical.” She told officials she ran from the house when she heard cars pull up, not knowing it was law enforcement.

She told deputies that she had been tied up and held in the house by Love since Christmas Eve. Evidence was found in the home consistent with someone being tied up and bound in the house, deputies say. The teen was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

She said she had not seen her mother since Christmas Eve.

According to Iredell County detectives, Love has only been in North Carolina for about 90 days. They believe Love and Denman knew each other when they were younger and lived in New York.

Detectives said they are trying to determine what other crimes may have occurred. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said he expects that Love will face sexual offense charges.

He also had an outstanding warrant in Ohio for domestic violence related charges and had an active protection order against him.

Copyright 2016 WBTV. All rights reserved.