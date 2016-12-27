NC motorcyclist who crashed head-on with 18-wheeler thanks strangers for saving him

STOKESDALE, N.C. (WFMY) — An incredible story of survival has turned into a lifelong friendship.

David Penix is on a long road to recovery.

Three months ago, on Sept. 24, he crashed head-on with an 18-wheeler while riding his motorcycle on Highway 68 in Stokesdale.

He lost his entire left leg.

“I don’t remember anything until I woke up in the hospital,” said Penix.

After the crash, Penix says he needed 21 pints of blood.

He spent a week in ICU, had five surgeries, and almost died because of a serious infection.

Penix says he still can’t believe he survived such a horrific crash.

“I feel like somebody grabbed me when I hit the truck and laid me down in the road,” said Penix.

He was losing a lot of blood and needed help immediately.

That’s when, Penix says, his guardian angels flew in to save his life.

John and Holly Nelson heard the crash from their house nearby and rushed to the scene to help.

As foster parents, the Nelsons are required to be certified in CPR — so they knew just what to do in that moment!

Holly used Penix’s belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding while John started doing chest compressions.

“Obviously, I wouldn’t be here without them,” said Penix with a tear in his eye.

Penix spent a week in the hospital while his friends and co-workers at Wrangler in Greensboro prayed for him.

Penix says the accident has given him a deeper appreciation for his faith, his family, and his new friends who saved his life.

“They’re always going to be a part of my family now,” he said.

He’s currently awaiting a custom-built prosthetic leg.

He should have it by next month.

Until then, he’s using crutches and a wheel chair.

He said he does get frustrated and depressed sometimes but he can’t wait to hop back on a motorcycle and go for a ride.

Penix says his prosthetic leg will be paid for by the Veterans Administration.

He served as a nuclear weapons specialist in the Air Force for four years between 1971-1975.