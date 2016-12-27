Raleigh fire crews fight 2-alarm warehouse fire

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh fire crews spent much of Tuesday at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a warehouse near downtown Raleigh.

A call reporting a fire at 1505 S. Blount St. came in around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials said. Recycling Management Resources is listed as the business located at that address.

Firefighters reported that recycling materials were found inside the building.

Raleigh police were on scene assisting the Raleigh Fire Department. Police said they helped the people inside the warehouse onto buses so they wouldn’t be standing around outside the warehouse while crews battled the fire.

The scene was still active as of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Raleigh Fire Department’s Assistant Chief of Operations Brad Harvey said that crews are still on scene “scene pulling and extinguishing the bundles of recycled paper. Each bundle weighs approximately 1,500 pounds.”

Harvey called the effort an “ongoing labor intensive event.”