Trump Tower in New York evacuated, suspicious package turns out to be toys

AP photo of Trump Tower.
AP photo of Trump Tower.

NEW YORK (AP) – Police have rushed people out of the lobby of Trump Tower while they investigate a report of a suspicious package.

Police say the so-called suspicious package was a bag containing children’s toys.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter shows some people running through the lobby for the exits.

President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Andy Martin, a 16-year-old from the New York City suburb of Huntington, says he was in Manhattan with family. He says people were evacuated “very quickly,” with police shouting and telling people to leave.

