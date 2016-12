ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One woman was hospitalized Monday after she was shot in the face at an Upstate gun range.

Anderson County sheriff’s deputies say the shooting happened at Skip J. Shooting Range on Murphy Road in Anderson.

Deputies tell us that the woman is in serious condition.

The owner of Skip J Shooting Range says it was an accidental shooting and the first one since they have been in operation for 24 years.

As of Monday night, the shooting remained under investigation.