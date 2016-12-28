3rd NC town’s police vehicle burned since March, $5,000 reward offered

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday night, the third Lumberton police vehicle was destroyed by fire this year, officials said.

The latest blaze destroyed a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria which was found burning at 40 Marion Road, police said Wednesday.

An on-duty Lumberton police officer discovered the vehicle on fire. The officer and Lumberton fire crews extinguished the blaze.

Two Lumberton police vehicles were also destroyed by fire in March.

The Lumberton Police Department says an officer discovered two unmarked vehicles on fire in the police department parking lot the morning of March 2.

Captain Terry Parker says an officer was en-route to a call for service just after 3 a.m. Wednesday morning when he saw smoke coming from the area of the East Lumberton Resource Center, located at 1608 East 5th Street.

When the officer got closer to the area, he could see two Lumberton Police Department vehicles on fire.

In the March case, the ATF offered a $5,000 reward. A $5,000 reward is also being offered by the ATF in the case from Tuesday.

Anyone with information may contact Detective Blake Harrell at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845.

— WBTW contributed to this report