Arrest made in 1 of 2 deadly Christmas Eve shootings in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An arrest has been made in one of two Durham deadly shootings that happened hours apart on Christmas Eve.

Usha Chatman, 22, died after being shot multiple times around 9:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of Rochelle Street, which is about 2 miles from a deadly shooting that took place several hours earlier.

Chatman was shot while in a vehicle, police said.

Hakeem Hubbard, 26, of Durham, has been arrested and charged in Chatman’s death, Durham Police said Wednesday night.

No other details were provided by police.

Another deadly shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve at Springwood Park Apartments in the 3000 block of Ivy Wood Lane.

One victim was shot in the leg and the other man was shot in the abdomen.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but police say 25-year-old Montez Brandon of Durham died a short time later.

