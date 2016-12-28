Man robs Garner bank

(Garner Police Department)
(Garner Police Department)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Garner police are searching for the man who robbed the SunTrust Bank branch on Small Pine Drive.

Police said there was one robber, who was armed. He hit the bank at about 11:05 a.m. and got away with cash, but police aren’t saying how much.

A surveillance image released by police shows the robber bundled tightly with virtually no skin showing. He is wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and a dark mask over the rest of his face.

No injuries were reported, police said.

