Clayton police warning residents to take valuables inside amid rash of car break-ins

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton police are warning drivers to be careful and make sure they lock their cars amid a rash of recent car break-ins throughout the town.

Seven cars have been broken into in the last two days in Clayton, said the Town of Clayton’s Public Information Officer Stacy Beard. The break-ins began Monday, which was the day after Christmas.

The cars that have been hit were parked at gyms, in the parking lot of a greenway trail, as well as a church.

The holiday season is a time of the year where there’s often an increase in crimes of opportunity, Beard said. In many cases, thieves simply open unlocked cars and steal whatever is inside.

In each of this week’s cases, the cars have actually been locked. Despite that, drivers have left valuable items out in the open, such as purses, Beard said. The thief or thieves have been smashing out rear windows to grab the items.

The suspect, or suspects, aren’t targeting any specific neighborhood or area of town. Two cars were hit in the Gold’s Gym parking lot on U.S. 70 Business, two cars were hit at the Riverwood Athletic Club, one car was broken into at the Clayton Riverwalk on the Neuse Greenway parking lot on Covered Bridge Road, another car was hit while parked on Champion Street and a seventh car was broken into at the First Baptist Church in Clayton.

Officials do not have any suspect information. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clayton Police Detective Jason Linder at 919-553-4611 or Clayton CrimeStoppers at 919-359-TIPZ (8479). Callers can remain anonymous.