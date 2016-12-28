Deputies release 911 call after 4 shot dead in Wilson County

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities released a 911 call Wednesday in the case of four people killed in a shooting just outside Wilson on Christmas Eve.

During the call, apparently made by Tammy Lynette Pearce’s father, the man says he found three people dead in the home on Banks Lane.

The nearly five minute call includes screaming and crying of the man and his wife, who discovered the bodies.

“They’ve been shot!” the 911 caller said. “Who’s been shot?” a dispatcher asks.

“My grandson, and I think his girlfriend and my daughter!” the caller said, apparently referring to Paul Shane Pearce, 28, Dominique Nicole Privette, 23, and Tammy Pearce, 54.

Also killed was Selby Gene Outland, 47, who apparently was not found by the 911 caller and was in a relationship with Tammy Pearce.

No information has been released about a suspect. Authorities said the shooting appears to have happened late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

During the 911 call, the man says that he last spoke to members of the group on Friday. The caller also said that he did not see an attacker at the scene and that he did not know who did the shooting.

Here is a transcript of the call in which some repetitive portions have been removed:

Caller: I’m on Banks Road near Wilson. I’m on Banks Road or Lane off Highway 42. They’ve been shot!

911 dispatcher: Do what now?

Caller: They’ve been shot!

911 dispatcher: Who has been shot?

Caller: My grandson, and I think his girlfriend and my daughter!

911 dispatcher: OK. Three people have been shot there?

Caller: Yes. Hurry!

911 dispatcher: What is the number you are calling from?

Caller: (Redacted) Oh my God!

911 dispatcher: OK. Mr. Pearce. We’re going to get paramedics en route and sheriff’s en route.

911 dispatcher: Are you with them now?

Caller: (crying) Yes sir.

911 dispatcher: And there are three people there that have been shot?

Caller: Yes sir.

911 dispatcher: OK, sir? Tell me this. (pause) All of them are gunshot wounds? Do you know when it happened?

Caller: (crying in background)

911 dispatcher: Do you know when it happened?

Caller: I don’t. I just got here.

911 dispatcher: The attacker are they anywhere near?

Caller: No.

911 dispatcher: You don’t know who did it?

Caller: No, I don’t.

911 dispatcher: Sir. (pause) Sir. (pause) Is there serious bleeding?

Caller: inaudible (crying in background)

911 dispatcher: Sir. (pause) Are they breathing?

Caller: I don’t think so. I can’t tell.

911 dispatcher: Sir. (pause) Sir. (pause)

Caller: (crying)

911 dispatcher: Are any of them awake?

Caller: No sir. No sir. I’ve got to go.

911 dispatcher: Are any of them awake?

Caller: I can’t tell (crying)

911 dispatcher: Sir. Sir. What part of body are injured?

Caller: I can’t tell.

911 dispatcher: Is there more than one wound?

Caller: (pause) No. (crying) I can’t tell.

911 dispatcher: We are getting the paramedics and law enforcement with you at this time.

911 dispatcher: How many people are there with you?

Caller: There’s me and my wife.

911 dispatcher: Sir. When is the last time you talked to them?

Caller: Yesterday, I think. (screaming in background)

911 dispatcher: Did you last talk to them yesterday?

Caller: I think. (pause) I think I did.

911 dispatcher: Listen to me.

Caller: (crying) I think they are all dead.

911 dispatcher: Sir! I need you to talk to me.

Caller: (screaming in background) The sheriff is. (pause) The sheriff

911 dispatcher: The sheriff is there?

Caller: Yes.

911 dispatcher: OK, I am going to let you talk to them.

Call ends.