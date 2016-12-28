Dr. Campbell: Mental health advocate Carrie Fisher dies at 60

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Actress Carrie Fisher—known best for her role as Princess Leia In Star Wars—died yesterday at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Fisher was an advocate for mental illness and openly discussed her own battle with bipolar disorder.

What is bipolar disorder? What are the risk factors?

Bipolar disorder—formerly known as manic depressive disorder—causes wide swings in mood from emotional highs (called mania) to the lows of major depression. During manic episodes you feel euphoric and full of energy. Those in the manic phase do not sleep much and often run into troubles at work and may go on spending sprees. Those in the depressive phase may feel hopeless and sad and lose interest in activities that previously were associated with pleasure.

Risk factors for bipolar disorder or act as a trigger for the first episode include:

Having a first-degree relative, such as a parent or sibling, with bipolar disorder

Periods of high stress

Drug or alcohol abuse

Major life changes, such as the death of a loved one or other traumatic experiences

What are the symptoms?

Bipolar disorder is associated with mood shifts that occur several times a year.

In the Manic phase, symptoms may include:

Inflated self-esteem or grandiosity

Decreased need for sleep (for example, you feel rested after only three hours of sleep)

Unusual talkativeness

Racing thoughts

Distractibility

High Risk behaviors

During the depressive phase, symptoms include:

Depressed mood most of the day, nearly every day, such as feeling sad, empty, hopeless or fearful

Either insomnia or sleeping excessively nearly every day

Either restlessness or slowed behavior that can be observed by others

Fatigue or loss of energy nearly every day

Feelings of worthlessness or excessive or inappropriate guilt, such as believing things that are not true, nearly every day

Decreased ability to think or concentrate, or indecisiveness, nearly every day

Recurrent thoughts of death or suicide, or suicide planning or attempt

How is it treated?

Talk therapy with a psychiatrist can be very effective. Most patients also require drug therapy. If you or someone you know suffers from bipolar disorder, reach out to your primary care doctor and discuss your symptoms. He or she can refer you to the appropriate mental health professional.

What do you think Carrie Fisher’s legacy will be?

I think that Carrie Fisher brought hope and joy into many lives as Princess Leia—I think that she would want to be remembered for the good works she did to raise awareness for those suffering with mental illness. In addition, Fisher’s death should serve as a call to action to women all over the U.S. Heart disease is the top killer of women in the U.S. and all women are at risk. Women must assess their risk and work to modify risk factors.

