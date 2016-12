RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car wrecked under a bridge on Capitol Boulevard on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. under the Fairview Road bridge, officials said.

The man driving the car crashed the front of the car into a bridge support in the 1200 block of Capital Boulevard. It’s not clear how the car ended up under the bridge after the crash.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating the crash.