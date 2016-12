RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck involving a dump truck closed two eastbound lanes of I-40 in Raleigh for more than an hour on Wednesday evening, Raleigh police said.

The left two lanes of I-40 near Rock Quarry Road (exit 300) were closed after a wreck around 5:35 p.m., the N.C. DOT said.

Police described the situation as a “traffic nightmare” but had no other details. The road reopened just before 7 p.m.