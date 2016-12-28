Durham shelter runs out of animals during first day of free adoptions

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Some folks who went to the Animal Protection Society of Durham to adopt a pet Wednesday left empty-handed, because all the available pets had already been adopted.

The shelter saw one of its busiest days ever thanks to a generous donation last week.

“Really busy. A lot of people in there looking for animals and they’re all adopted, which is a good thing,” said Allison Adkins, who drove from Wilson for the adoption special.

“Wilson, Virginia, Wake County, people are coming from all over to participate in this very generous gift,” said APS of Durham Executive Director Shafonda Davis.

The gift was a donation of up to $10,000 to cover adoption fees the rest of the year.

Word spread far and wide and on the first day of the adoption special. Adkins came for a dog but went home with a cat called Irene.

“My grandma that passed away, that was her name. And when I went by her cage she put her little paw out for me so I kind of felt obligated to get that one,” Adkins explained.

Davis says they had around 200 people lined up when they opened at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. She saw 78 dogs, cats, rabbits, and guinea pigs go to a good home.

But by the afternoon, they had no more pets ready to adopt.

“We’ll be putting animals on our adoption floor as they become available through the week,” said Davis.

More cats and dogs will be ready for adoption on Thursday, so the shelter is asking folks to come back if they didn’t take home a pet Wednesday.

“We hope there are going to be a lot of happy animals and people the next few weeks,” said Davis.

Davis says if you’d like to adopt a pet from the APS of Durham, the best bet is to visit the shelter before the end of the week.

She also asks that folks be patient, as they work to give all their animals a good home.