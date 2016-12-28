Elderly Wake County man reported missing, Silver Alert issued

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old Wake County man, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. Center for Missing Persons announced Wednesday morning.

Charles Elmer Perry, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment, was last seen in the area of 3500 Wood Duck Lane in Wake Forest.

Perry is described as 5 foot 11 and 170 pounds, with short gray hair and blue eyes.

His direction of travel is not known, but Perry does drive a red 2014 Ford Escape with North Carolina license tag BBD-7665.

If anyone has information about Perry, they should call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 856-6911.