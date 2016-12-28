Elderly Wake County man reported missing, Silver Alert issued

CBS North Carolina logo By Published:
Charles Elmer Perry (NCDPS)
Charles Elmer Perry (NCDPS)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 76-year-old Wake County man, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. Center for Missing Persons announced Wednesday morning.

Charles Elmer Perry, who is believed to be suffering from  dementia or another cognitive impairment, was last seen in the area of 3500 Wood Duck Lane in Wake Forest.

Perry is described as 5 foot 11 and 170 pounds, with short gray hair and blue eyes.

His direction of travel is not known, but Perry does drive a red 2014 Ford Escape with North Carolina license tag BBD-7665.

If anyone has information about Perry, they should call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at (919) 856-6911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s