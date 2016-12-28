Jackson leads 9th-ranked UNC past Monmouth, 102-74

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Justin Jackson scored 28 points and No. 9 North Carolina beat Monmouth 102-74 on Wednesday night.

Kennedy Meeks added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Isaiah Hicks finished with 15 points to help the Tar Heels (12-2) win their second straight.

Micah Seaborn scored 19 points and Je’Lon Hornbeak added 17 before fouling out for Monmouth (10-3), which had its program-record nine-game winning streak snapped.

Jackson was 9 of 15 from the field in the second-highest-scoring game of his career – surpassed only by his 34-point performance against Kentucky . His six 3-pointers were one shy of the career high he set earlier this month against Davidson.

