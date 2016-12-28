Man charged in Durham wreck that killed NCCU senior

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who police say was driving when a car slammed into a barrier on northbound U.S. 15-501 on Dec. 7 and killed a North Carolina Central University senior has been charged in connection with the crash, Durham police announced.

RELATED: NCCU senior dies in Durham crash after vehicle plows into barrier

Just before midnight, Melvin Jamal Brewington, 23, was driving a 2013 Hyundai northbound on U.S. 15-501 when the vehicle ran off the road and hit a concrete barrier near West Cornwallis Road.

Brewington suffered serious injuries, police said.

Brittany Plummer, 27, of Durham, was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

She died at the scene, according to police.

Brewington was arrested in Rockingham in Richmond County. He has been charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired, and reckless driving.

 

