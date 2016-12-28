Man charged in Johnston Co. clerk slaying appears in court

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Julien Antonio Allen, one of several people accused in the robbery and slaying of a Johnston County store clerk, appeared in court Wednesday.

Allen, 19, faces several charges, the most serious of which is first-degree murder.

Allen was involved in the October shooting death of Esmail Al-Shami during a robbery at the Shop-N-Go convenience store in Zebulon, deputies said.

Two others are charged with murder in the case.

Wednesday, Allen requested a court-appointed attorney. He’s due back in court the middle of next month.