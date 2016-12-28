Man who shot self in head during Mebane chase, was wanted in Orange County shooting

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who ended a police chase in Mebane on Monday by shooting himself in the head was suspected of shooting a man “numerous times” during an armed robbery at an Orange County home earlier the same day, sheriff’s deputies said.

Stephen Tracy Scott, 57, of Mebane, was wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and armed robbery, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery took place about 10 a.m. Monday at a home in the 1800 block of Buckhorn Road, according to deputies. Despite his wounds, the victim was able to call for help as the robber left, then name his attacker to arriving deputies, the sheriff’s office said. The two knew one another, deputies said.

Orange County authorities gave nearby jurisdictions a description of the green Jeep Cherokee that Scott was operating.

Just after 8 p.m. that day, a Mebane police officer spotted a vehicle that matched that description. After the license plate number came back as a match, the officer waited for reinforcements, and police then tried to pull the vehicle over, police said.

The driver instead led them on a chase, driving out of Mebane. North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers later took over the chase, twice using stop sticks to deflate the Jeep’s tires, police said. That didn’t end the chase, though.

After the driver had returned to Mebane, the vehicle ran into some woods in the 1200 block of South Fifth Street, police said.

Officers who approached the vehicle found the driver, later identified by Orange County authorities as Scott, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the sheriff’s office.

Scott died at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Mebane police said.