Naked man jumping on cars in Florida dies after being subdued by police

By Published: Updated:
(WFLA)
(WFLA)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating an incident on Dale Mabry Highway that involved a naked man running around on the roadway jumping on cars. The man later died at a hospital.

UPDATE: Family of naked Florida man who died after jumping on cars says he was set up

Police say it started around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday near Dale Mabry and Spruce Street. A naked man was behaving erratically, running on Dale Mabry Highway and jumping on cars. At one point, he banged his head on a car.

Police responded to the scene to subdue the man, who appeared as though he was on “some kind of mind-altering drug,” according to Steve Hegarty with the Tampa Police Department.

The man, who has not been identified, continued to fight the officers in the police car, where he suffered medical issues, Hegarty said. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police shut down Dale Mabry Highway while responding to the bizarre incident.

Police are investigating, and searching for surveillance video to sort out what happened.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s