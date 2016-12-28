NC gunman kidnaps 2 women while demanding ride, deputies say

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a man kidnapped two women earlier this week.

michael-lane
CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGE OF LANE AND MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Michael Lane.

Deputies said Wednesday the victims were on Brown Hodges Road in Grifton on Monday when Lane pulled out a gun and demanded a ride to Greenville.

While driving, a fight broke out between Lane and the victims causing the car to spin off the highway before coming to a stop, officials said.

Deputies said Lane fled the scene on foot but was later found by Greenville Police, authorities say. Lane was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of first degree kidnapping.

Lane is currently at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s